Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Daily covid cases track back over 1000 in the ACT

ACT Health is reporting another rise in covid case numbers today (April 13), with more than 1000 new infections.

Canberra recorded 1073 cases – 604 were traced through PCR tests and 468 through rapid antigen testing.

There are 61 people in hospital with COVID-19, two of whom are in intensive care and both needing ventilators.

On the covid vaccination front, 96.6 per cent of people aged five and older have received two doses, and 74.4 per cent of people aged 16 and older have received three doses.

