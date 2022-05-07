Daily covid numbers dip back under one thousand new cases
NEW cases of COVID-19 dipped under the one thousand level today (May 7), according to the latest figures from ACT Health.
There were 975 reported, of which 553 were detected by PCR and 422 though rapid antigen testing. There are 5939 active cases in the ACT.
In hospital, there are 69 people with the infection. Four are in intensive care, but one one requires ventilation.
