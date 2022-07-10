Daily covid numbers dip under a thousand infections

FOR the first time in nearly a fortnight, daily covid cases in the ACT have dipped under a thousand infections.

ACT Health reports there were 945 new daily cases (630 detected by PCR and 315 by RAT) today (July 10).

The number of active cases remains high at 7767 (7858 yesterday). There have been 169,806 covid infections reported since the pandemic began in March, 2020.

Hospital infection numbers remain a high levels with 134 patients confined to Canberra hospitals. Five are reported to be in intensive care and three people requre ventilation.