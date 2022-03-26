Daily covid numbers soften in Canberra

THERE were 947 new cases of covid reported today (March 26) by ACT Health; 483 infections detected by PCR and 464 by rapid antigen testing.

This is an improvement on yesterday’s reported 1122 new covid cases in Canberra.

The ACT is managing 6066 active cases and there have been 72,571 cases since March 12 last year.

There are 42 people in hospital with covid, three of whom are in intensive care but none of whom are on a ventilator. These are the same numbers as yesterday.