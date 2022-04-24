Daily infections drop as hospital covid numbers rise

COVID hospital numbers ticked up a little to 58 compared with yesterday’s 55 cases. Three people are in intensive care today (April 24), none on a ventilator.

There were no deaths reported, breaking a three-day stretch of three deaths. The ACT death toll since March 12 last year stands at 50.

ACT Health also reported 725 (376 PCR and 349 RAT) new daily infections today making 5862 active cases in the territory. This is a drop over yesterday’s 975 new cases.

ACT Health will not be reporting COVID-19 statistics tomorrow, Anzac Day.