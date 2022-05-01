Daily numbers soften as covid hospital cases stay up
DAILY covid case numbers have softened while hospital numbers remain up in figures reported by ACT Health today (May 1).
There were 823 new cases compared with yesterday’s 939, of which 434 were PCR detected and 389 by rapid antigen testing. There are 5692 active cases in the ACT at the moment.
Sixty-nine people remain in hospital with covid today, up one on yesterday’s 68 patients. There are three people in intensive care, but none require ventilation.
