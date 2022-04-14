Data shows spike in platypus sightings

PLATYPUS sightings in the Queanbeyan river significantly jumped during COVID-19 lockdowns, figures from a public monitoring program show.

In 2020, there were 71 platypus sightings compared to 38 in 2019, representing an 87 per cent increase in the number of sightings.

The data from the Platypus and Rakali Citizen Science Monitoring Program also reveals a spike in the number of rakali (water-rat) sightings from 20 in 2019 to 82 in 2020, representing a 310 per cent increase.

“The spike is being attributed to an increase in people exercising by the river during COVID-19 lockdowns,” a spokesperson for the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) said.

The data also revealed a 36 per cent drop in the number of platypus sightings and a 15 per cent decrease in rakali sightings during 2021. The decrease is likely due to a number of minor flood events, the QPRC spokesperson said.

“These events cause platypus and rakali to go into hiding for the duration of the wet weather and even a few weeks after,” a QPRC spokesperson said.

“Another reason there may have been fewer recorded sightings is that our community is advised to avoid flood prone areas during these wet weather events including the rivers inhabited by local platypus and rakali.

“Although sighting data is not a true indication of population — as one platypus can be seen multiple times in one day — it can provide a measure of presence when used alongside other reporting tools like NatureMapr that show distribution.”

The Platypus and Rakali Citizen Science Monitoring Program is a public monitoring program where members of the public can record sightings of platypus and rakali via an online survey.

In 2020, the number of participants taking part in the program rose from 25 to 57.

The vast majority of platypus and rakali sightings were in the Queanbeyan river.