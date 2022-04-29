Day two of more than 1000 new cases in ACT

ACT Health reports there are 65 people in hospital with COVID-19 today (April 29) down from 69 yesterday, as the territory records a second day of more than 1000 new cases.
Canberra has recorded 1072 cases today, with 556 from PCR testing and 516 from RATs.
Of the 65 people in hospital, three are in the intensive care unit and none require ventilation.
Canberrans aged five and older, and who have received two doses of a covid vaccine, now number 97 per cent.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply