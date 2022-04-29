Day two of more than 1000 new cases in ACT

ACT Health reports there are 65 people in hospital with COVID-19 today (April 29) down from 69 yesterday, as the territory records a second day of more than 1000 new cases.

Canberra has recorded 1072 cases today, with 556 from PCR testing and 516 from RATs.

Of the 65 people in hospital, three are in the intensive care unit and none require ventilation.

Canberrans aged five and older, and who have received two doses of a covid vaccine, now number 97 per cent.