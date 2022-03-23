Decades of flooring and window experience

HAVING operated in Mitchell for more than 20 years, Carpet One co-owner Leonie Gann says their experienced team know how to help customers with all types of flooring, from carpeting to timbers, laminates, vinyl planks, through to wools and polyesters.

“Under the same umbrella we do blinds and awnings including roller blinds, romans, verticals, shutters, outdoor awnings, retractable roofs and more,” she says.

Leonie, who runs the business with her partner Paul, says that together the team at Carpet One have more than 50 years of flooring and window experience.

“Our guys are the best when it comes to scenarios for your install,” she says.

“We do on-site measures so anything that may be an issue can be discussed with you first and we have an in-house magazine that offers a visual guide to help find the right style for you.

“We can help you match what’s in the showroom to what you’re trying to achieve in your home.”

Carpet One, 141 Flemington Road, Mitchell. Call 6241 5666 or visit carpetone.com.au/mitchell