Different spot, same service salutes Anzac legacy

THIS year, the 106th anniversary of Anzac Day, the Australian War Memorial’s annual dawn service will be held on the western ground due to work being undertaken on the historic landmark’s development project.

Held on April 25 of each year, the dawn service honours the members of the Australian and NZ Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli during World War I.

The “Anzac legend”, inspired by that bloody campaign, has become an important part of the identity of both nations.

From 3.30am at the War Memorial, large screens will project images of items from the memorial and from 4.30am Defence Force personnel will read out diary notes and personal letters of soldiers who once served their country.

The dawn service will follow at 5.30am, but the public is also encouraged to gather at 9.30am to see the ACT RSL hold the veterans’ march.

The Memorial’s assistant director of Public Programs, Anne Bennie, says it will be a day to reflect on the sacrifice and service of those who protect Australia.

“Australia is a small country comparatively around the world, but Australians have served their country for a long time,” says Ms Bennie.

“They’ve served for the Empire, for the Commonwealth and for the Australian Defence Force. Every day personnel are deployed around the world on peacekeeping operations.

“Anzac Day is our day to come together as a nation to reflect on that service and the Australia we live in today because of it.”

A “Last Post” ceremony will also be held at 4.45pm. Visitors are encouraged to book free tickets online.

The Australian War Memorial, Treloar Crescent, Campbell. Visit awm.gov.au or call 6243 4211.

Community club to host a day of commemoration

THIS Anzac Day the Canberra Services Club will host a dawn service at 6.30am at the corner of Canberra Avenue and Manuka Circle, Griffith.

General manager Marija Djerke says it’ll kick off a day of commemoration, with a gunfire breakfast being held at the club in Barton at 7.30am.

“There’ll be food at the club all day and two-up as well,” says Marija.

Located in Barton and featuring a bistro, two bars, a beer garden and function spaces, Marija says there’ll be plenty going on throughout the day.

The club is known for looking after people in Defence, police, the ambulance service and many others who protect the community.

It’s also home to the War Widows ACT, an organisation that looks after those who have lost their partner in defence of Australia.

Marija says the club always has events and deals on throughout the week for those wanting to drop in.

“We’ve got $12 meals, trivia, live music and more,” says Marija.

“We’re Barton’s hidden gem.”

Canberra Services Club, 51 Blackall Street, Barton. Call 6162 0503 or visit canberraclub.com.au