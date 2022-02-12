Disrupted charity book fair gets a government donation

LIFELINE’S 50th birthday, fundraising book fair at EPIC will get a $25,000 donation from the ACT government following disruption today (February 12) from unrelated protest activity.

“It is incredibly frustrating that one of the organisation’s most significant fundraising activities has been impacted in this way,” says Chief Minister Andrew Barr, alluding to the camping presence of hundreds of anti-vax mandate protesters who have been roaming the streets and institutions of Canberra for more than two weeks.

“Lifeline Canberra, through its dedicated volunteers, has not only supported this community through two of the most challenging years in our history but also for the last 50 years.”

The Saturday morning Capital Region Farmers Market at Epic was also cancelled.