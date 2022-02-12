Doctors campaign to end public hospital logjams

THE ACT government has been challenged to acknowledge the impact covid has had on public hospitals, and ensure growth funding is sufficient to meet the future demand for public hospital services.

In launching the local face of the Australian Medical Association’s federal election “Clear the Hospital Logjam” campaign, ACT president Prof Walter Abhayaratna, says: “With public hospital funding being a shared responsibility between the federal, state and territory governments, if AMA is to succeed in its campaign, not only must the federal

government increase public hospital funding but, states and territories must keep their part of the bargain, too.”

The AMA campaign calls for reform of the way public hospitals are funded and aims to make hospitals a vote-changing Federal election issue.

“Clear the Hospital Logjam” seeks to reveal how ambulance ramping, emergency waiting times and delays in elective surgery are all part of a cycle of underfunding and poor planning that’s putting pressure on hospitals, already subject to the strain of the pandemic.

The AMA says it has analysis that shows a lack of funding to expand capacity and improve performance in hospitals is the root cause of widespread ambulance ramping and bed block – the hospital logjam – needs to be fixed once and for all.

“Locally, this means the ACT government acknowledging both the impact that covid has had on our public hospitals, and the need to ensure growth funding is sufficient to meet the demand for public hospital services – now and into the future,” Prof Abhayaratna says.

“Importantly, it also means pursuing a reform agenda about how we deliver health services in the ACT.

“While funding is an important element, we also need to look at how we can do things better, including better integration of care. If we can improve the integration of care between our public hospitals, general practitioners and community-based allied health services, then the evidence shows we can not only deliver better care to patients closer to where they live, but also relieve some of the pressure on our public hospitals.

“With system reform and funding so closely linked, the AMA’s ‘Clear the Hospital Logjam’ campaign is an important opportunity to show our support for public hospitals.

“This is a crucial federal election and it’s vital that the major parties, and all Australian governments, get the message that our public hospitals urgently need a major funding

boost.”