Don’t panic, here’s a top guide to getting gifts sorted

From arty parties to all-ages theatre, flight simulators to fitness vouchers, “CityNews” has compiled the ultimate Christmas gift guide for this holiday season.

Take a seat and share the gift of theatre

THE Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre – The Q – has just launched its 2023 season, says marketing officer Joel Horwood, featuring a line-up of plays, musicals, comedy, live music and entertainment for the kids.

Artistic director Jordan Best “has programmed an incredibly diverse array of shows for 2023”.

“There will be a show for every member of the family!,” he says.

“Whether it’s your eccentric aunt who loves risqué comedy, or your brother who considers himself a young Quentin Tarantino, we’ve got you covered.

“We have pivoted away from subscriptions towards an exciting new membership system,” says Joel.

“Give the gift of theatre,” he says, “and purchase a ‘Q Membership’ for your loved ones.

“For just $50, members benefit from special prices on our season shows, discounts at our theatre bars, prize draws, invitations to special events, and discounts from our friends in the neighbourhood.

“After a few years trapped at home, it’s time to start exploring all of the amazing entertainment options in our region.”

“From literary classics reimagined, to quirky cabaret and terrifying acrobatic stunts, there has never been a better time to return to the theatre and experience the magic of live performance at The Q.”

“Prima Facie”, April 19.

“Puffs”, May 11-20.

“Legacies”, August 2-23.

“Coil”, August 8-9.

The Q, 253 Crawford Street, Queanbeyan. Call 6285 6290 or visit theq.net.au

An artistic experience

THE Artists Shed has a selection of gifts and experiences for those looking to get in touch with their creative side, says owner Margaret Hadfield, including a range of her own and a selection from other artists.

“We have a huge variety of beautiful pieces for sale in the large gallery from $50 for original art.”

A new take off is “Margie’s Arty Painting Party”, providing “quality paint, some brushes and a creative space with a professional artist to guide you.”

Margaret says the “Arty Painting Party” allows members to let their hair down and enjoy “a lighthearted and colourful experience”.

As an award-winning artist, Margaret has decades of experience in “various mediums and can show you how easy it is to paint!”

The business also sells gift vouchers redeemable for beginner to advanced art classes and products.

Another speciality at The Artist’s Shed is Margaret’s hand-picked, quality art hampers, which she says are perfect for people getting started in a range of techniques.

“As a professional artist, I only pick good-quality materials that can help beginners achieve the vibrancy they’re looking for.”

Margaret has also been “delving into plein air painting” as “the wedding painter”.

The Artists Shed, Unit 1-3, 88 Wollongong Street. Call 0418 237766 or visit artistsshed.com.au

Trendy and inviting, with the focus on service

SAVE a Bob or Two is a second-hand store providing “a little bit of everything” from knick knacks to large pieces, says owner Vic Seisun.

The store stocks household furniture, glassware, collectibles, artwork, pottery, books, lamps, records and, this year, Christmas decorations.

All of Vic’s stock is used, but in a good condition.

Vic prides himself on providing the best possible service, and keeping things on schedule and available so as to avoid inconveniencing customers.

He says he is honest, his prices are cheap and he can deliver goods for an extra cost.

He highlights vintage, old-English tea sets and books as recent best sellers for gifts.

“But, everything has been going,” he says.

“Normally, we have a couple of particular items that go quick, but this time, everything is going!” says Vic.

Vic says he’s got a passion for going above and beyond to help fulfil customer requests, and he absolutely loves what he does.

“We’re trendy and inviting. The store is exciting and adventurous and we have many different collections for all our customers,” says Vic.

Save a Bob or Two, Hawker Shopping Centre. Call 0448 164315 or visit saveabobortwo.com.au

‘Perfect’ gifts for summer days, says Gillian

COLLEEN’S Lingerie and Swimwear has “the perfect gifts for summer days,” says owner Gillian Horton.

“Many of us spend our Christmas holidays at the beach or splashing around in a pool.”

She sells an assortment of swimwear and cover-ups including typical swimmers such as tankinis, one-pieces, swim dresses and rash vests.

Gillian also says the shop has more specialised mastectomy and underwire products.

To finish off a summer outfit, they offer a wide range of Cancer Council hats.

“Keep your loved ones covered with our gorgeous cover-ups and rash vests, both short and long sleeves,” Gillian says.

“These make great gifts for gardeners, walkers and anyone finding themselves out in the sun.”

Rash vests are also perfect, instead of a jacket, for cruising on cool summer nights, says Gillian.

Colleen’s Lingerie and Swimwear also offers bra fittings and a wide range of lingerie.

“What women don’t know is that anybody can come in and be fitted,” she says.

Since opening more than 20 years ago,the shop has expanded beyond its specialty post-breast surgery bras with sizes and styles that are hard to find.

“We cater for large cups, large backs, small cups and front-closing bras,” Gillian says.

“We have gift cards available in store and online.”

Colleen’s Lingerie and Swimwear, Shop 6, 22 Garran Place, Garran. Call 6285 1311 or visit colleens.com.au

Glasswork family making ‘beautiful’ Christmas gifts

GLASSWORK artist Matt Curtis started making “Crumple Vases” this year, because his youngest son Hugo started a traineeship at Canberra Glassworks.

“I wanted to work alongside him and it has been a lovely process,” says Matt.

“Vases are basically big, flat bubbles that allow you to distort it easily, so each piece is individual and it has been a lovely, fun process with Hugo.

“It is nice to see the colour transition too, from red at the top to a faded orange at the bottom.

“Hugo is doing well now, he has Christmas baubles displayed in the Canberra Glassworks shop, too.”

Matt is a visiting artist from Queanbeyan, and his wife, Harriet is also a glasswork artist.

“It is nice having a little glasswork family,” he says.

Matt says the glass at the Glassworks’ shop is made locally, and “you can feel the connection to the artists.”

“There are lots of skilled artists at Canberra Glassworks, who produce beautiful glass accessories,” he says.

“Glass gifts are good because they provide lovely colour and movement to a home.”

The Glassworks Shop has extended hours, 9am-5pm, between December 21 and December 23. Standard trading hours are Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm.

Canberra Glassworks, 11 Wentworth Avenue, Kingston. Call 6260 7005, or visit canberraglassworks.com

Getting close-up and personal with animals

MORE hands-on than any zoo or park, Taralga Wildlife Park offers close-up and personal animal experiences, making it the perfect outing for the whole family, says owner John Stafford.

“Meet all our regular visitors’ favourites like Bridget the wombat,” he says.

“You’ll find Bridget wandering the grounds just waiting for a pat and some attention.

“Or get up-close to the friendship farm area that features rabbits, guinea pigs and sheep.”

The park also has numerous species of kangaroos and wallabies, including a spectacular white kangaroo, more than 100 species of birds, including macaws, curlews, parrots, finches and endangered freckled ducks, as well as free-ranging peacocks.

With more than 50 exhibits featuring animals such as dingoes, deer, antelope, camels, llamas and alpacas, John says there are plenty of animals and birds to see and feed.

Visitors can make a day out of the park, too, finishing it off at its cafe, which John says serves great coffee and cake or light lunch options until 3pm.

He says there’s also a good range of cafes and hotels in the area to enjoy a variety of food.

Taralga Wildlife Park is open 10am to 4pm, Thursday to Monday, and is open every day during Christmas holidays.

Taralga Wildlife Park, 257 Bannaby Road, Taralga. Call 0419 014540 or search Taralga Wildlife Park on Facebook.

Come fly with me, let’s fly down to… anywhere, really

JET Flight Simulator Canberra has the perfect Christmas gift for anyone who’s ever wanted to fly, says owner Trevor Vickers.

“Visitors get to operate a full-size replica of a Boeing 737-800 cockpit and can choose from 24,000 airports around the world to fly in or out of,” he says.

“There’ll be an instructor who’s there to point out what all the buttons and levers do and when to use them, but it’ll be you that’s doing the flying.

“Sometimes people want to fly over where they’ve been on holiday, others want to do things like fly under the Sydney Harbour Bridge – it’s all possible.”

He encourages people to try the new VR Paraglider which combines a real paraglider harness and controls linked to world-class professional training software.

“Participants can practice catching thermals, soar over coastal dunes, or improve their accuracy at spot landings,” says Trevor.

Visitors have the opportunity for a more fast-paced, virtual reality experience called “ICAROS” which he describes as a “completely different way to fly”.

“The way it works is that you lie on a frame and shift your body weight to steer in the virtual world,” says Trevor.

“The sensation is more like flying with a wingsuit or like you’re Superman.”

Whether it’s flying a 737, soaring through a virtual world, or both, Trevor says there’s multiple booking options and gift certificates.

Jet Flight Simulator Canberra, 4 Montford Crescent, Lyneham. Visit jetflightsimulatorcanberra.com.au or call 0438 834026.

Gift cards for those with fitness goals

STUDIO Pilates is well equipped to achieve any fitness-oriented goals, says co-owner Simon Hunter.

However, this Christmas season Studio Pilates will also help gifters to achieve their goals with their new gift card.

Simon says the exercise program at Studio Pilates is the perfect gift for people with any level of fitness to get a kick start on their New Year’s resolutions.

Studio Pilates is offering a gift card that will positively contribute to the health and wellbeing of its receiver, he says.

At Studio Pilates there are a variety of locations, including Braddon, Gungahlin and the newly opened Manuka studio.

Simon says both he and his wife and co-owner Tammy-Jo Hunter, who he describes as the “driving force behind it all”, are passionate about helping people achieve their goals.

“We have an amazing team here at Studio Pilates”, says Tammy-Jo, “equipped with a mindset of growth”.

Combining innovative video technology that plays inside the studio and the experience of world-class instructors, Simon says: “We pride ourselves on being able to tailor the sessions for any individual.”

“Studio Pilates is perfect for people with any level of fitness,” he says, “Studio Pilates offers a wide range of gifting options from individual classes to a 50-pack of classes.”

Studio Pilates. Visit studiopilates.com