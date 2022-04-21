Double demerits return for Anzac Day weekend

DOUBLE demerits will be in place from the first instance on Friday (April 22) until midnight on Anzac Day (April 25).

Police say they will have zero tolerance for drivers breaking the road rules this weekend.

Acting inspector Nathan Macklin says dangerous driving will be targeted: “sadly, a small number of drivers are still making the deliberate choice to speed, or to drive when they’re well over the limit.”

“I’m not talking about making a small misjudgement, I’m talking high range speeding. Or driving after having several drinks too many.

“It’s a small minority of drivers who don’t care about anyone else on the roads, but the consequences of just one of these drivers’ actions can be tragic. To them I say, quite simply, don’t do it.”

Insp Macklin says if drivers are speeding, not properly wearing a seatbelt, committing mobile phone offences, drink-driving, drug-driving, not wearing a helmet, or otherwise doing the wrong thing, they will be targeted.

“Drivers are also reminded to obey any road closures around Anzac Day ceremonies on Monday.”