Down-to-earth firm keeps up with its clients’ lives

Here for clients on every step of their life journey, the team at KJB Law pride themselves on their approachable, respectful client service and expert legal advice.

CELEBRATING the firm’s 45th anniversary this year, principal and solicitor Des Moore says that the team culture at KJB Law is an aspect that sets it apart as a local law firm.

Led by three expert principal solicitors, Jo Twible, Des Moore and Andrew Freer who in their chosen fields of law have a combined 71 years of legal experience at the practice.

“We are a down-to-earth firm. We always communicate in plain English to demystify the law to our clients and treat them as equals,” says Des Moore.

Fellow principals Andrew Freer and Jo Twible say their longevity provides consistency and certainty to clients as they navigate many different fields of the law at different times in their lives and in their businesses.

“As a general law firm, we are here for our clients over the long term,” says Jo Twible.

“People may come to us for property conveyancing, then perhaps they will return to sort out their wills and estate planning with us, for example. We tend to hold on to our clients so we are there should they ever need legal assistance with their business or personal matters.”

Andrew Freer says it’s very satisfying to have built long-standing relationships with his clients over the 27 years he has been with KJB Law.

“We have a personal approach and work collaboratively with clients and colleagues,” he says.

“Our clients feel comfortable with us and have confidence in our ability to deal with issues that have arisen.”

KJB’s clients and the wider community, certainly feel the same about the personal approach, because in the recent Canberra Region Local Business Awards, the team at KJB Law were “delighted and humbled” to be announced not only as the winner of the Professional Services category, but also received the title of “Outstanding Business of 2021”.

“We’re so proud of our hard-working team, many of whom have been with us for a long time,” says Andrew, who accepted the Professional Services category award for the company.

“They put everything they have into looking after our clients’ needs. This award acknowledges that.”

Andrew says that it’s a tremendous honour for KJB Law to receive these awards, which were anonymously nominated and voted for by the community. He says it was made even more special, coming as it did after 18 hard months for the community.

“We’ll keep working hard for our community and our clients,” says Des Moore, who accepted the award for Outstanding Business.

JO TWIBLE

Commercial Law

Jo Twible started at KJB Law 25 years ago and remembers that at the time there were only 14 staff, and now the team is more than 30.

Starting in family law, Jo decided to move into conveyancing and the commercial areas of law, which she says suited her problem-solving nature.

“I like to be able to see the bigger picture and understand from there how to help my clients. When you listen and read between the lines, you can gain a lot of insights as sometimes the solution isn’t always what we initially think it will be,” says Jo.

For Jo, her work is all about helping people navigate the complexity of commercial deals: “Sometimes what clients ask for isn’t necessarily what they need. My job is to work out all the options so they know the whole issue.”

She is also a specialist in the growing area of retirement village entry and exit, helping advise older clients and their families who are looking at the big life change of moving into a retirement village or aged care, which can involve complex contracts.

“We give our clients as much love and legal advice as we can as they embark on this journey. We want to make the move to a retirement village as low-stress and as least daunting as possible,” she says.

As a member of the advisory group that reviewed the ACT Retirement Village legislation, Jo is well-versed in the legalities of the industry and on May 10, she and a panel of experts will host a seminar at the Hellenic Club in Phillip all about planning a successful move into a retirement living community.

DES MOORE

Family Law

Family law solicitor Des Moore says that with the increased pressures of the past couple of years and the impacts that covid has had on relationships, his family law team have been working hard to support their clients through these stressful times.

The team includes special counsel Kerry White, who joined as a senior family lawyer. Des says that Kerry’s years of experience in family law are an invaluable perspective to draw upon.

Associate Laura Dowling has been practicing law for 10 years and Des says she is a passionate and empathetic advocate for her clients.

“Laura approaches her matters in an empathetic way. Often the most emotional cases are in family law and Laura is perfectly suited to handling these complex matters,” he says.

Jay Riddle worked at KJB in an administrative role during his legal studies and on completion of his Bachelor of Laws and Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice through the University of Canberra and the College of Law, he joined the family law team as a junior solicitor.

Together, the family law team handle all aspects of family and relationship law, by agreement or litigation if necessary, including: matrimonial property settlements, de-facto relationship property settlements, care and parenting arrangements for children, divorce, “pre-nup” type property agreements that may be entered before, during or after a marriage or de-facto relationship. Wills and powers of attorney can also be managed at KJB Law, with special counsel Kerstin Glomb taking the lead in these matters.

ANDREW FREER

Estate Litigation

Andrew Freer says that he, Jo and Des have been working together for a long time and, over the years, they have been supported by a dedicated team of lawyers and administrative staff who are great communicators and put their clients first.

Andrew has been recognised by his legal peers as a “pre-eminent” lawyer in estate litigation, in the “Doyle’s Guide” for leading wills and estate litigation lawyers in Canberra.

Andrew says that with 27 years of legal experience, he has developed a good connection and a healthy respect for other practitioners in the field.

For Andrew, his passion is his clients and supporting them during times of vulnerability.

“I personally enjoy the opportunity to work closely with clients and help them through the complex legal steps that need to be taken when, sadly, someone has passed away,” he says.

“We are a well-drilled team who pride ourselves on doing things in a timely fashion. Historically, estate administration can take a lot of time, but I find that if you have the confidence and experience in this field, it can be dealt with more effectively.”

Andrew’s department is also staffed by solicitor Olivia Kordaris and estates manager Carrie-Anne Smith, who work as a team to manage all the aspects of estate administration such as the obtaining of probate, selling or transferring of assets, and setting up of trusts or funds for charitable beneficiaries. Andrew says that Elsbeth Leuverink is the team’s personal assistant who is usually the first contact point that clients have when booking an appointment.