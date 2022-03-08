Downsizing has some upsizing super benefits

Accountant GAIL FREEMAN explains there’s a superannuation benefit to downsizing.

LUCY and Paul came to see me about the advisability of Lucy’s retired parents selling their home and moving to a smaller place while real estate prices are so high.

“It looks as if they could have about $700,000 left after a sale and we were wondering what investments would be best for them,” said Paul.

I said: “The thing that comes to mind is making downsizer contributions to superannuation.

“Provided your in-laws are older than 65 or if they do it after July 1 this year, they can access the downsizer contribution from age 60.

“Of course, there are a few conditions. Your in-laws must have lived in their main residence for at least 10 years before they sell it. The contribution must come from the sale proceeds and the maximum amount that they can contribute is $300,000 each.

“In addition, the property being sold must have been their main residence at some time during ownership and must be either exempt or partially exempt from capital gains tax on sale.

“The great thing about this contribution is that the normal superannuation caps do not apply. So it doesn’t matter how much your parents each have in their super funds at the time they make the contributions, they can each make a contribution of up to $300,000.”

Most public funds could accept downsizer contributions, I said. However, CSS and PSS can’t accept them, whereas PSSap could. They could also make contributions to a self-managed superannuation fund.

“Also the fund’s earnings are likely to be higher than your parents could get by investing the funds directly themselves,” I told them.

“The contributions are categorised as after-tax contributions, so no tax is charged when they go into the fund. If they are paid out after your parents’ deaths there will be no tax paid by the beneficiaries who are not dependants.

“These payments could be subject to tax in the hands of non-dependent beneficiaries. The other good thing is that if the downsizer contributions are left in accumulation phase the tax is charged at 15 per cent on the earnings compared with personal tax rates, which are likely to be 34.5 per cent or 39 per cent depending on their individual incomes.”

Lucy said she had no idea that downsizer contributions were even possible and that she was sure they would appeal to her parents.

I agreed, saying: “Yes, downsizer contributions are really good for most people who sell a house and have excess proceeds.

“You will need to make sure that they each have a suitable fund to contribute to and, of course, there are the forms to fill in so that the super fund can verify that the contributions fit all the relevant criteria.

“However, there could also be a downside. The downsizer contributions count for assessment for the Centrelink income and assets tests and they also are used to assess their eligibility for aged-care and home-care services. “Any downsizer contributions must be made within 90 days of receiving the sale proceeds. The downsizer contribution can only be made once from the sale of their main residence. They can’t do it again in the future. So it is a once-only opportunity.

Paul was pleased, saying the downsizer contribution seemed totally appropriate for his in-laws.

If you want to know more about downsizer contributions or any other superannuation related matter contact the friendly team at Gail Freeman & Co Pty Ltd on 6295 2844, email info@gailfreeman.com.au or visit gailfreeman.com.au

Disclaimer

This column contains general advice, please do not rely on it. If you require specific advice on this topic please contact Gail Freeman or your professional adviser.

Authorised Representative of Lifespan Financial Planning Pty Ltd AFS Lic No. 229892.