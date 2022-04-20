Draft Bill introduced to protect Canberra’s trees

THE ACT government has introduced a draft Bill that it says will protect Canberra’s trees from development and help grow an urban forest.

The proposed “Urban Forest Bill 2022” will replace the “Tree Protection Act 2005”, which only applied to leased land, and will see all trees on public land regulated, regardless of their size.

The government says the Bill would improve tree protection on both public and private land and “encourage the shared care of Canberra’s trees.”

City Services Minister Chris Steel said “as Canberra grows there will be more development and we want to ensure that as this occurs we keep what we love about our city, including its tree canopy.”

“These proposed laws will help protect and grow out tree canopy to reduce the urban heat island effect, the impact of climate change and retain the leafy character of Canberra.

“They will also disincentivise property developers from removing or damaging trees, encouraging more sustainable building design practices.”

It comes as part of the government’s effort to secure 30 per cent tree canopy cover or equivalent by 2045.

Other changes in the Bill include:

More trees on private land will be regulated, with all trees more than eight metres tall, with a canopy of eight metres wide or with a trunk circumference of 1.4m proposed to be covered by the Bill (down from 12 metres tall, or with a canopy 12 metres wide in the current Act)

A new Canopy Contribution Framework will ensure when regulated trees are approved for removal, they will need to be replaced through new planting. If new planting is not possible, a financial contribution (determined by a tree valuation formula) will need to be made to fund the planting and maintenance of trees nearby

For property developers, their replanting requirement or financial contribution will depend on the size and location of the tree they are seeking to remove and increase depending on the zoning of the land they are developing, with tree removal in higher density areas requiring more replanting (or higher financial contribution) to compensate for the high community impact of tree removal in these areas

A tree bond system will be established to protect trees that have the potential to be damaged by nearby development, by placing a financial value on the trees paid as a bond

The Canopy Contribution Framework will not apply to dangerous trees, posing an immediate threat to safety.

Read the draft Bill here.