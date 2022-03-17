Drug driver arrested following high-speed chase in stolen car

A 20-YEAR-OLD Moncrieff man has been arrested following a pursuit with police which saw him reach speeds of up to 110km/h in a 70 zone.

About 12.35pm yesterday (March 16) a police patrol saw a white Ford Ranger 4×4, that had been reported stolen, being driven in Majura.

Police deployed “stop-sticks” on Fairbairn Avenue, Campbell, but the driver continued despite the vehicle having a flat tyre.

The police team pursued the stolen vehicle as it reached speeds of up to 110km/h in the 70km/h zone.

The pursuit finished on Lonsdale Street, Braddon, where the driver was taken into custody, arrested and conveyed to the City Watch House.

The driver tested positive to methylamphetamine, and was found to be in breach of bail.

He was charged with five offences including failing to stop for police, aggravated dangerous driving, unlicensed driving, drug driving and driving a vehicle without consent. He will face the ACT Magistrates Court today.