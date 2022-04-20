News location:

Canberra CityNews

Drugs, a gun and tools found in Queanbeyan

Drugs located at a Southbar Road residence, Queanbeyan. Photo: Monaro police.

POLICE seized a firearm, drugs and a quantity of tools at a residence in Queanbeyan on Tuesday (April 19).

Ten cannabis plants, a quantity of cannabis leaf, a small amount of white powder, a prohibited weapon and a range of tools were located at the Southbar Road address.

Two women, aged 58 and 18, are assisting police with their investigation, Monaro Police say.

