Drugs, a gun and tools found in Queanbeyan

POLICE seized a firearm, drugs and a quantity of tools at a residence in Queanbeyan on Tuesday (April 19).
Ten cannabis plants, a quantity of cannabis leaf, a small amount of white powder, a prohibited weapon and a range of tools were located at the Southbar Road address.
Two women, aged 58 and 18, are assisting police with their investigation, Monaro Police say.
