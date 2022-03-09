Drunk driver hits parked car in Crace

A 49-YEAR-OLD Crace woman has been charged with high range drink driving following a collision in Crace on Tuesday night (March 8th).

About 8pm on Tuesday police responded to reports of a collision between a Hyundai IX35 and a parked Holden Cruze on Cocoparra Crescent.

The 49-year-old underwent a breath screening test which was positive. She was taken into custody and transported to Gungahlin police station.

Soon afterwards, police report the driver provided a sample of breath sufficient for analysis and the result was 0.269 grams of alcohol per 210 litres of breath.

She was served with an immediate suspension notice, removing her right to drive and she will be issued a summons to appear in court at a later date.