Drunk teenager drives into house

A 15-year-old returned a blood-alcohol reading of 0.107 after, what police describe as, “a collision between a car and a house” in Kambah about 11.10pm last night (April 16).

The teenager was among three drink drivers caught by police overnight.

The other two were a 39-year-old Wanniassa man who recorded 0.198 after a single-vehicle collision in Wanniassa at about 5.25pm and a 35-year-old Downer man who recorded 0.167 in a roadside test after he was intercepted by police on William Hovell Drive.

The blood-alcohol limit is 0.05 per cent, but for provisional, probationary and learner licence holders the limit is zero. An unlicensed person choosing to drive is also committing an additional offence if they exceed zero blood-alcohol.