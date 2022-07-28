Duo arrested after stolen car chase

POLICE arrested two people in Ainslie last night (July 27) after the pursuit of two stolen cars that ended in one of the vehicles being lit on fire.

Officers believe the stolen vehicles were used in the commission of other crimes. The pursuits were terminated due to public safety concerns.

About 12.55pm, one of the vehicles – a stolen Toyota Camry – was located on fire in Ainslie and two people who had abandoned the vehicle were located by police at a nearby residence.

Australian Federal Police officers were deployed to apprehend the alleged offenders. About 9.50pm, officers entered the house and took a man and a woman into custody.

Police will allege the duo was involved in an assault of a woman in Gilmore on July 5 that involved a firearm.

The 28-year-old Downer man will face charges of joint commission of aggravated robbery in company, and unauthorised possession of a prohibited firearm and for breaching a good behaviour order.

The 32-year-old Narrabundah woman will face court charged with joint commission of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breaching a good behaviour order.

Police investigations are continuing, and further charges are likely to be laid.