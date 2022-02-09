News location:

Elizabeth Lee tests positive to covid

Elizabeth Lee. Photo: Holly Treadaway.

ACT Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (February 8th).

“I woke up with a really sore throat so I had a PCR test. Unfortunately it’s come back positive,” said Ms lee in a social media post.

She said said it was a hard day of aches and fatigue, and trying to entertain her two year old, who tested positive herself over the weekend.

“Thankfully Mia’s symptoms have been on the milder side,” she said.

Ms Lee has said she plans to lie low for a few days to recover and will isolate for seven days.

Teens arrested after Yarralumla fires

A 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy have been charged with multiple counts of attempted arson after allegedly attempting to set fire to two Yarralumla residences and a preschool this week.

