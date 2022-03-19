Emergency treatment for child who ate death cap mushroom

A YOUNG child presented to an ACT emergency department yesterday (March 18) after eating a death cap mushroom, according to ACT Health.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that wild mushrooms can grow anywhere in our region, at anytime, including at private residences,” says acting ACT chief health officer Dr Vanessa Johnston, without sharing any news as to the condition of the child.

ACT Health says symptoms of poisoning generally occur six to 24 hours or more after eating mushrooms, and include pains, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. The chances of survival increase where treatment is started early.

“High rainfall and warm temperatures in recent weeks are ideal conditions for the growth of these mushrooms,” says Dr Johnston.

“As the name suggests, death cap mushrooms can be deadly and all parts of the mushroom are poisonous whether they have been cooked or not.

“Eating wild mushrooms is just not worth the risk. Don’t eat mushrooms you have found in the wild, and only purchase mushrooms from a reputable supplier.”

The ACT government routinely inspects known, high-yielding sites on a weekly basis from February to June. ACT Health says death cap mushrooms were detected and removed yesterday from around Canberra.

While easily mistaken for edible mushrooms, death cap mushrooms often grow near established oak trees, but they can also be found where no oak trees are evident.

People should not touch wild mushrooms with bare hands and should keep children and animals away from them. They should be removed wearing disposable gloves and disposed into a kerbside wheelie bin.

Death cap mushrooms in a public can be reported 132281.

More on death cap mushrooms here.