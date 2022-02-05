Enlighten Festival gets the nod for March

THE government has confirmed the Enlighten Festival will be staged next month with 17 days of events and entertainment from March 4 to March 20.

The festival includes the regular annual attractions such as the Canberra Balloon Spectacular (March 12-20), Lights! Canberra! Action! (March 11), Canberra Day (March 14) in Commonwealth Park and the Enlighten Illuminations, featuring graphic projections on projections iconic building such as Parliament House, the National Library, the National Gallery, Questacon, the Portrait Gallery and Old Parliament House.

Symphony in the Park, with singer-songwriter Lior will be held on March 13.

The opening weekend will include a new urban street art event, the Surface Festival.

Ephemeral, a major illuminated installation of giant “bubbles” will be centred in Civic Square.