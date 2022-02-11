Essential services underfunded by ACT government

THE ACT government is underfunding essential services in Canberra, a report has found.

The Counting the Costs report, prepared by UNSW’s Social Policy Research Centre, found that three in five community sector organisations do not apply for ACT government funds to deliver services because available funding was insufficient to cover costs.

The report released today (February 11) also revealed that almost half of organisations ran programs funded by the ACT government at a loss.

ACT Council of Social Services (ACTCOSS) CEO Dr Emma Campbell said the report, which was commissioned by ACTCOSS, shines a spotlight on the financial pressures faced by the ACT community sector.

“It is not sustainable for the community sector to run essential services such as mental health support, community legal support or domestic violence services without sufficient funding to cover costs,” Dr Campbell said.

“Workers in the community sector do an amazing job delivering essential services, however we are seeing increasing rates of burnout by staff and leaders as they make difficult decisions because of resource constraints – including turning people away.”

The report also highlighted the historical undervaluing of the sector, and an expectation by funders that the community sector would be able to sustain low overheads despite rising costs.

It also detailed issues including Canberra’s high costs of living, rising financial stress, and significant unmet housing needs that led to rising demand for services.

ACT minister for families and community services Rachel-Stephen-Smith said the ACT government would carefully consider the report’s findings and recommendations.

“The 2021-22 ACT Budget included $4 million over four years to support an increase in community sector funding,” said Ms Stephen-Smith.

“However, we understand that there is more work to do, which is why the government commissioned this report jointly with ACTCOSS.

“Community service organisations are an essential part of a flourishing Canberra, and we value the above-and-beyond efforts of those who work in the sector.”

The report made a number of recommendations including reviewing all ACT funding agreements to fully cover the costs of providing services, and reviewing the calculation of indexation to ensure funding levels kept pace with rising costs.