Estate planning has tax pitfalls

James and Chris have both been married before with children from those marriages. They want their estates to principally go to their children. They went to see chartered accountant GAIL FREEMAN about their superannuation and estate plans.

CHRIS said: “The house is in my name, so in my will that is left to James to live in for his lifetime if I go first. My super is split 50/50 between my two daughters. So I understand that the children will inherit my house regardless of who goes first. They will also get my super.”

I told them I was not a lawyer, but that Chris’ house was outside super so it would pass to the daughters capital gains tax (CGT) free.

“However, if they don’t live there, CGT could apply from the date of death,” I said.

“If the property is sold within two years then it should be exempt from CGT provided that the sale settles within two years. If it is not sold within two years, as it had been your main residence, it should pass to your daughters at the market value at the date of your death. However, I would recommend that your daughters get further advice at the time as laws could have changed.

“As to your super, that’s a little more complex. It appears that of your balance of $500,000, $300,000 is taxable. This means that when it is paid to the beneficiaries about $51,000 income tax will be payable between your two daughters. It may be possible to follow a strategy to change this, but it will require some tax planning. We can discuss it at our next meeting.”

Chris said: “I had no idea, I just thought that leaving it to the girls would be tax free.”

James said he wanted to leave some money for Chris, but that his situation was a little different.

“There is a house in my self-managed superannuation fund and some cash and shares. There is a binding nomination leaving the house to my son and the balance to Chris. The house is worth $1 million and there is another $1 million in cash and shares.”

I told him that the house passing to his son would result in a significant amount of tax being payable.

“As he is not a dependant, both income tax and capital gains tax would need to be paid,” I said.

“The income tax would be about $170,000 and the CGT could be $100,000.

“This amount of $270,000 would have to be paid either by selling the house and paying the balance in cash to your son or from the cash and shares left to Chris.

“So Chris would not get $1 million in cash and shares, she would only receive about $730,000.

“The cash and shares pass directly to Chris if you pre-decease her and the good news is that property passing between spouses from a super fund is tax free. So there will be no tax to pay on the $730,000 that she receives.”

James sat there gobsmacked. “Oh, my goodness, I am so glad we came to see you,” he said. “That is not what I expected. We will have to think about this and review our decisions.”

