Expect loud bangs from firing exercise

LOUD explosions may be heard in Canberra and Queanbeyan when a live-firing exercise takes place.

The scheduled live-ammunition exercises will be carried out throughout the day at the Majura Training Range from Monday (April 4) to Thursday (April 7).

The Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council (QPRC) has been notified of the event and is urging residents not to be alarmed if they heard loud bangs.

How far the noise will travel will depend on weather conditions, and pet owners are being asked to consider putting “anxious” dogs inside