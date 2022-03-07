Expert detailing to showroom standards

WHETHER giving a new car the professional paint protection or enhancing car paint to showroom shine, Enzo Auto Detailing owner Albert Tang says his dedicated team endeavours to meet all expectations.

“Our team are leading experts in paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coating, vinyl wrapping and window tinting,” says Albert.

“We regard our reputation and our clients’ satisfaction as the priority. With passion and professionalism, our experienced team guarantees the best possible clean as well as durable protection your vehicle deserves.”

Albert says Enzo Auto Detailing is the exclusive detailer of Onyx and Opti-Coat in ACT, which by using cutting-edge technology can make a car look as amazing as it did the day it left the showroom.

He also says they use SunTek ceramic window tints that provide “unbeatable” UV protection and heat resistance and their paint protection films (PPF) offer vehicles a tough defence against the harsh road for more than 10 years.

“If you enjoy driving your car the way it was meant to be driven, PPF must be your superior choice,” says Albert.

Enzo Auto Detailing, Unit 6-7/15 Darling Street, Mitchell. Call 0481 174589, visit enzoautodetailing.com