Expert ideas to give the home a fresh, new look

Meet some of Canberra’s most talented experts in improving people’s homes.

THE saying, “there’s always room for improvement’’, is as relevant in the home as it is in many other areas in life.

Whether extending or renovating, landscaping the garden, or looking at feature items to bring new life into the home, “CityNews” speaks to talented experts who are passionate about improving people’s homes.

Woden’s ‘booming’ architecture team

ARKITEX is a firm that has been operating in Canberra since 1997, says director Alessandro (Alex) D’Ambrosio.

“We are a focused firm dedicated to enhancing and improving the local architectural fabric of our immediate local community and surrounding regional areas alike.”

And, Alex says, they’re excited to be expanding to south-east Queensland soon.

But, of course, “Woden is a great place for our office here in Canberra”.

“Woden Valley has experienced something of a boom in renovation, addition and knock-down and rebuild of homes over recent years. This has led to the commute to our office being littered with our previous projects, which is not only rewarding to see from our perspective, but it is a good primer for clients meeting at our office.

“We have a focus on the design development phase, working closely with our clients and meeting as often as required to ensure an outcome that meets or exceeds our clients’ desires as well as achieving an architectural outcome of high quality.

“The experience we have garnered through the projects we have completed informs each project we undertake, applying what we have learned through our many years of providing our services,” says Alex.

“Arkitex architecture is less of a career and more of a lifestyle and passion.”

Arkitex, Shop 5, 24 Torrens Place, Torrens. Call 0413 570599, email info@arkitex.com.au or search Arkitex on Facebook.

New shop offers more fabrics than ever before

THE ART of Frippery has just opened a shop at Dirty Janes Canberra, providing even more fabrics to the region than ever before, says office manager Robyn Ebsworth.

“It’s stocking everything from stunning chairs, unique lamps and lampshades, beautiful cushions, luxurious throws, quality furnishing fabrics, leather, trims and even lampshade making kits,” says Robyn.

“The collection and products are updated regularly. The very popular offcuts drawer is currently full to the brim and a goldmine for crafters. If you have a bigger project in mind there is a myriad of fabric pieces from half a metre to two to three metres in size at discount prices.

The new shop will be operating out of Dirty Janes Canberra, a market in Fyshwick that’s described as “perfect for vintage collectors and creatives alike and is a fabulous experience of shopping”.

Robyn says the Art of Frippery also still has their fabric library in Beard for custom orders and consults.

“The retail space gives our customers access to discounted fabrics and leather hides without the need for a special order as well as rare vintage chairs and one-of-a-kind furnishings,” she says.

“Customers can follow us on Instagram to see new products as they become available at Dirty Janes.”

The Art of Frippery at Dirty Janes Canberra, 80 Collie Street, Fyshwick. Visit theartoffrippery.com.au or search The Art of Frippery on Instagram.

52 years of providing quality flooring

ENDEAVOUR Carpets offers the largest range of top-quality floor coverings in Canberra and Queanbeyan, with options that help keep the home warm in the winter and cool in the summer, says owners Taylor O’Brien.

Established in 1970, and still a family run business, Endeavour will this year celebrate its 52nd anniversary.

Taylor says Endeavour has maintained its original objective of displaying exceptional choices of carpet, timber, laminate and hybrid flooring, vinyl, vinyl planks and rugs.

She describes their Fyshwick-based showroom as Canberra’s “greatest floor show” with thousands of samples on display, and an experienced team of flooring specialists to make the customer’s experience as easy as possible.

“Our showroom is so great that other retailers send their customers to view our huge range of top-quality floor coverings,” she says.

“As a family business, Endeavour Carpets appreciates that customers are spoilt for choice in a competitive market place, and so maintain an objective to offer the best service and products available and for the best possible price,” she says.

When customers visit Endeavour Carpets, Taylor says they experience good, old-fashioned service from a long-standing, local family business.

“This is what really sets Endeavour Carpets apart from any regular carpet store,” she says.

“At Endeavour Carpets, we don’t just endeavour, we do.”

Endeavour Carpets, 33 Isa Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6132, email info@endeavourcarpets.com.au or visit endeavourcarpets.com.au

Kim’s passionate about improving your home

AS the owner of Renovation Matters, Kim says her love of renovating has seen her take her passion from a hobby to a successful business and with more than 30 renovations under her belt, she’s got the experience and know-how to transform homes to the best effect.

“We can help people renovate to sell or re-tenant as well as renovate to enjoy their home even more,” she says.

Renovation Matters offers a “fix up, profit and pay later” process in which they can cover upfront renovation costs before settlement.

“I’m hearing from some real estate agents that houses that are unrenovated or needing repairs are sitting on the market and not moving,” says Kim.

“People haven’t got the time or energy in the current climate. It’s hard to get trades and supplies.

“The places that are renovated and ready to move into are selling faster and actually selling.”

Kim says she works with specialised tradespeople who she trusts to bring their expertise and skill to clients’ renovation projects.

“We provide a full service for clients. Some people might need to move interstate or have family responsibilities that means they need to hand over their home renovation totally to us.

“If we are needed to help a client, there’s nothing we can’t do to help make the renovation a stress-free experience.”

And Renovation Matters has an “explainer video” on their website, says Kim.

Renovation Matters, visit renovationmatters.com.au or call Kim on 0427 696662.

Recycling wood into something beautiful

THE passionate team at Thor’s Hammer design and make a wide range of architectural products, joinery and furniture pieces from recycled Australian hardwoods in their local Canberra workshop, says owner Thor Diesendorf.

“We reclaim our timbers from historic buildings, wharves, and factory demolition sites around Australia,” he says.

“For example, when making posts and beams we use timber from old bridges and telegraph poles.”

Thor says it was from a very young age that he was inspired to work with timber.

“My grandad was an engineer. His hobby was making furniture for the house and he had an amazing workshop,” says Thor.

“I think that’s a big part of where my passion came from, a passion that would eventually become Thor’s Hammer, which has been operating for over 28 years.”

Offering products such as benchtops, cladding, decking, doors, tables and furniture, Thor says sustainability and hands-on making is at the core of what they do.

“Recycled Australian hardwoods are an amazing resource,” he says.

“We aim to show our respect for these timbers by designing products and pieces that are both practical and beautiful.”

Thor’s Hammer, 10 Mildura Street, Griffith. Call 6282 9900, or visit thors.com.au

Award-winning, ‘real’ art for the home

OWNER of The Artists Shed, Margaret Hadfield, has paintings of her own, paintings from shed artists and a section of pre-loved art in the Margaret Hadfield Gallery.

“I’ve had a couple of wins lately. I won first prize in the Royal Easter Show under the landscape category this year,” she says.

Also on display are “beautiful watercolours” from Canberra artist Chan Dissanayake.

Chan has won multiple awards for his work, which includes depictions of rural landscapes to urban cityscapes to coastal seascapes.

Margaret says the Artists Shed and Margaret Hadfield Gallery offer “some real art, not prints. They’re original works from local artists.”

“I think we’ve seen a renewed appreciation for the arts during these difficult times,” says Margaret.

“People have missed art and the joy it brings so it’s great to be able to get out there and support them again.”

And for those wanting to get more in touch with their creative side, The Artists Shed is always offering lessons for a diverse range of artistic mediums, ranging from those who are absolute beginners, through to experienced artists looking to sharpen their skills.

The Artists Shed, unit 1-3, 88 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 0418 237766 or visit artistshed.com.au

Tara can make properties shine

SALIENT Property Styling prides itself on creating fresh, cohesive and thoughtful interiors for those wishing to put their homes on the market, says owner Tara Nolan.

“Using our expertise we can make a home feel welcoming and create that important emotional connection to a property, one that will stick out in the minds of buyers as they explore the property market,” she says.

“We are dedicated to enhancing the best features of all properties we enter by creating flowing, functional spaces as well as drawing on the use of light, colour, texture and the smallest details.”

Tara says an empty room has no frame of reference.

“Many people struggle to imagine living in a vacant home. That is why styling a property is a game changer and becoming the new norm,” she says.

“Our knowledge and experience ensures each home we style is presented at its best before going to market.

“With a long background in design, we understand the elements and principles, and this shines through in our properties.

“We provide all furniture, artwork, linen and decor items to create a space that buyers won’t want to leave!”

Salient Property Styling. Call Tara on 0408 155362 or visit salientpropertystyling.com.au

Distinctive ways to give the home a special touch

SOUTH Pacific Hemp, Canberra’s first all hemp store, features a range of linen, fabrics, bedding, cushions and more to add a unique touch to the home, says manager Sue Booth.

“Hemp gives years of wear while its breathing ability, antibacterial and antiviral properties help promote good sleep, health and wellbeing,” says Sue.

“Hemp protects your skin by naturally filtering UV light. It also resists bacterial growth and breathes excellently, preventing odours. It has four times the strength of cotton and it won’t weaken when washed.

That’s just the start of what’s on offer at the store, says Sue.

“In terms of fabric, there’s everything from belts, bags and bedding to scarves and throws, plant-dyed yarns to reusable make-up removal pads,” she says.

“Our selection of products extends to a unique collection of hemp foods, hemp seed oils, with gorgeous balms and skin creams, babycare, homewares, accessories and pet products.”

Sue says the team is always excited to help customers explore the extensive range.

“Come ask us about what the hemp plant offers, from the benefits of CBD oil to the selection of skincare and beauty products.”

South Pacific Hemp, 84 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 0431 318898, visit southpacifichemp.com.au or email sthpacifichemp@gmail.com