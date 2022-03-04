Family committed to kitting out 4X4 cars

DIRECTOR Gerry Marotzek says Wizard 4×4 is a local, small, family run business that has been in Canberra for more than 20 years.

“We take pride in sourcing Australian made and manufactured 4WD accessories,” says Gerry.

“Wizard 4×4 believes you should have no limits in kitting your vehicle out to suit your lifestyle and not be limited by the standard accessories.”

He says with a long list of suppliers around Australia and major distributorship for them, Wizard 4×4 stands out from any other 4×4 store.

“All products are fitted professionally and to a high standard. Wizard 4×4 are firm believers in quality over quantity and aim to deliver the perfect additions to your dream vehicle.”

Gerry says the Wizard 4×4 family are passionate about having the best of the best equipment on their vehicles and want to share that, “because who, honestly, wants a standard vehicle without the bling?”

“There are no limits with how your vehicle can be customised and Wizard 4×4 loves bringing that dream to reality for their customers,” he says.

Wizard 4×4, 12 Wollongong Street, Fyshwick. Call 0437 563922, email info@wizard4x4.com.au or visit wizard4x4.com.au