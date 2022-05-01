Fined for speeding past flashing light

A 40-year-old man has been fined $500 for not slowing down when passing police.

The officers were conducting a routine traffic stop when the driver passed them at speed.

He was also found guilty of separate charges of drug driving and driving with a suspended licence.

Drivers are required to slow to 40km/h when passing emergency services vehicles with a blue or red flashing light and, while this law was introduced in 2018, police say that people are still unsure of the speed limit, which is characterised as an important safety measure for emergency service workers.

The infringement notice penalty for failing to slow near emergency vehicles is $257 and two demerit points.