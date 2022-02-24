Flag makers in the heart of Fyshwick

Having first opened more than 30 years ago, the Australian Flag Company has gone on to supply its finely crafted flags throughout the entire country, says managing director HANS van de ZANDT.

THE Australian Flag Company supplies and manufactures a complete range of national flags for all countries, says managing director Hans van de Zandt.

“We also provide specific company flags, corporate flags, flags for school houses, DFAT, Army, specific ideas and specialised designs,” he says.

Hans says he was inspired to sell flags in 1988 as Australia celebrated its bicentenary.

Today, the company has gone on to sell accessories, banners, badges, souvenirs and, as Hans puts it, almost anything to do with flags.

“A flag has long been viewed as a symbol of respect by those who view it, and of pride by those who fly it,” he says.

“We take an enormous amount of pride in both making and selling something that means so much to so many people.”

