Flyers forfeit game against UC Capitals

THE Southside Flyers have forfeit their game against the UC Capitals tomorrow night (February 17) after six players were deemed by the side as unable to play.

Three of the side’s Austarlian Opals players were bumped from a flight and delayed on their return from the FIBA Women’s World Cup qualifiers in Serbia, meaning they would return less than 24 hours before the proposed game.

Another three players were ruled out of the match with injury or illness. The Flyers said they have forfeit the game out of “consideration for the health and wellbeing of the team.”

While the Flyers yesterday sought a rescheduled game, it was determined as not possible and the forfeiture will see the game awarded to the UC Capitals with the score at 20-0 as per the league rules.

The forfeiture will also result in a fine and may bring further disciplinary action by Women’s National Basketball League (WNBL) management.

Those who have purchased tickets to the game will be contacted by UC Capitals shortly, according to the WNBL.