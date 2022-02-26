‘Footsteps’ of war echo on from Vietnam

Theatre / “In Their Footsteps”, by Ashley Adelman, produced and directed by Carley Fisher. At Canberra Theatre Courtyard Studio until February 26. Reviewed by SIMONE PENKETHMAN.

IN their footsteps is a work of verbatim theatre drawn from the words of five American women who served in the Vietnam war in the late ’60s.

It’s nearly 50 years since the fall of Saigon, but from its opening banter, this lively production banishes any scepticism about the relevance of the material.

In a spare but effective set of wooden crates, bar stools and potted bamboo, five actors conjure scene-after-scene of vivid, lived experience.

Written in 2018 by American playwright Ashley Adelman and presented here by Theatre Travels, the script interweaves stories from the diverse experiences of women in military and civilian roles. They are: a nurse, an intelligence analyst, a librarian, a recreational services provider and a Red Cross “donut girl”.

There are stark similarities and differences between the well-known stories of American men in Vietnam and these newer women’s stories. We learn that packets of Tampax were hard to come by because the men had discovered that they were perfect for cleaning the barrels of M16s.

In their footsteps follows a chronological arc from naive and hopeful arrival in Vietnam to disappointed departure. We feel the mood shift around halfway through the show when one character attends the 1969 Bob Hope Christmas show. All the actors play the rowdy crowd while fascinating archival footage projected on stage shows Bob Hope telling his audience of GIs that, “the country’s behind you 50 per cent”.

Each woman left Vietnam disillusioned; some with a sense of deep shame, others in anger. Several did not return to the US directly, preferring to see more of Asia or Europe. Those who did return spoke in similar themes to returned soldiers, of feeling isolated, of no one wanting to hear about “the war we lost”.

In its first international performance, Carley Fisher showed a deft hand in directing Adelman’s sassy and soulful script. At times, the actors’ assumed American accents were uneven and distracting but overall, the show was well paced, entertaining and moving.

The term “verbatim theatre” means that all words spoken on stage were originally spoken by the people being portrayed. As our headlines fill with news of war in Ukraine, the closing line of this show can serve as a timely reminder that “no war is worth it”.