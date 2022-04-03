Fourth road fatality as man crashes through guard rail

THE ACT has recorded its fourth road fatality for the year following the death this morning (April 3) of a man in a single-vehicle collision off the northbound lanes of Erindale Drive.

Police say they were notified at about 6.45am that a vehicle that had travelled through a guard rail into the embankment below.

Despite the efforts of onlookers, police, fire and rescue officers and ambulance paramedics, the man died at the scene.

Police say they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Anyone witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information about the circumstances leading to the man’s death, is urged to call 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.