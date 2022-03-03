Free double passes to see brilliant ‘Ruthless!’

Ready for a raucous, camp and very funny night out at the theatre? The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, has 20 free double passes to give away to the cult classic musical, “Ruthless!”

The 1992 musical, with music by Marvin Laird and lyrics by Joel Paley, is the ultimate spoof on showbiz. It’s billed by production company Echo Theatre as a cross between “The Bad Seed” and “Gypsy” with “All About Eve”.

Directed by Jordan Best, the all-female cast tells the story of the beautiful and talented eight-year-old Tina Denmark who will do anything to play the lead in her school play.

“Ruthless is a mad, wonderful musical that is totally over the top. People will love it!” says Jordan.

To secure a free double pass, call The Q box office on 6285 6290 and use the password “CityNews”.

First 20 to call will be the lucky recipients of the tickets.