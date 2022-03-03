News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 23°/23° | Thursday, March 3, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Free double passes to see brilliant ‘Ruthless!’

Jessy Heath in “Ruthless!”. Photo: Jane Duong

Ready for a raucous, camp and very funny night out at the theatre? The Q, Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre, has 20 free double passes to give away to the cult classic musical, “Ruthless!”

The 1992 musical, with music by Marvin Laird and lyrics by Joel Paley, is the ultimate spoof on showbiz. It’s billed by production company Echo Theatre as a cross between “The Bad Seed” and “Gypsy” with “All About Eve”. 

Directed by Jordan Best, the all-female cast tells the story of the beautiful and talented eight-year-old Tina Denmark who will do anything to play the lead in her school play. 

“Ruthless is a mad, wonderful musical that is totally over the top. People will love it!” says Jordan. 

To secure a free double pass, call The Q box office on 6285 6290 and use the password “CityNews”. 

First 20 to call will be the lucky recipients of the tickets.

A demented but unrepentant night of angry comedy

 

 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Brandwood wins the ‘Annie’
Dance

Brandwood wins the ‘Annie’

The recipient of the  new ”Annie”, an award named in memory of the late Tasdance  director Annie Greig, has gone to WA  dancer Daryl Brandwood, it was  announced last night by dance artist Liz Lea at the launch of the BOLD dance festival.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews