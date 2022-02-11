Fresh food wasted as EPIC market cancelled

THOUSANDS of dollars of fresh produce is likely to be lost following the sudden cancellation of a popular farmers market in Canberra.

The Capital Region Farmers Market, held at Exhibition Park (EPIC) won’t go ahead tomorrow (February 12) due to safety concerns with ongoing protest activity at the site.

The popular market – run by the Rotary Club of Hall – attracts over 100 stallholders each week who bring freshly grown and picked produce from across the region to the market.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Capital Region Farmers Market will not be going ahead as planned tomorrow morning,” Capital Farmers Market organisers posted to their website.

“Due to the existing safety concerns onsite and logistics for customers attending the market the decision was made to cancel the market.”

Earlier this afternoon (February 11) anti-vaccination mandate protesters camping at EPIC were given marching orders to vacate the premises by Sunday.

Although tomorrow’s market has been cancelled, the Lifeline Book Fair at EPIC is proceeding as planned, but visitors are being urged to use public transport as parking is limited.