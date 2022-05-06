Fuel costs increased 40% in past year

AVERAGE weekly fuel costs rose by 40 per cent in the past year, according to new data from AAA.

AAA, Australia’s peak motoring body, released its latest Transport Affordability Index showing fuel costs in Canberra have risen by almost $30 a week from $66.51 to $92.89 over the twelve months to March this year.

The data also shows the average weekly household transport cost in capital city households is now $401.05.

AAA Managing Director Michael Bradley said: “Rising fuel prices continue to be a significant contributor to cost of living pressures across both regional and metropolitan Australia.

“Fuel costs have risen an average of $26.49 to $93.87 per week over the past twelve months in capital cities.”

The data results reflect the impact of global price shocks flowing from the war in Ukraine, and changing vehicle purchase patterns, which in turn are impacting car repayments.

Car loan repayments is the main cost component that has declined across the country due to a greater proportion of new car buyers choosing cheaper vehicles, the data shows.