News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 3°/6° | Friday, July 29, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Fun night of death, grieving, sex, religion… and Tyrone

Holly Ross and Michael Cooper as Jessica and Jason, with puppet Tyrone. Photo: Eva Schroeder

Theatre / “Hand to God” by Robert Askins, directed by Jarrad West. At the ACT Hub, Kingston until August 13. Reviewed by SIMONE PENKETHMAN.

“HAND to God” is a tight, funny and surprisingly compassionate story about death, grieving, sex, religion, and a devilish puppet called Tyrone.

Recently widowed Margery (Steph Roberts) is leading a puppet ministry for troubled young people. It’s her way of staying connected to her parish and community.

Margery’s son, Jason has a talent for puppetry and is rarely seen without the loud-mouthed, Tyronne on his arm. Jessica (Holly Ross), a shy, slim brunette, is crafting a puppet called Jolene who looks like Dolly Parton. Bad boy, Timothy (Josh Wiseman) is far more interested in Margery than he is in puppets.

Pastor Greg (Arran McKenna) is a ridiculous figure who brings Jane Austen’s Mr Collins to mind. He’s attracted to the beautiful widow, but her lust is roused by troubled teen, Timothy.

Jason and Jessica lust for each other but they’re both too shy and repressed to confess. Their puppets Tyrone and Jolene have no such scruples.

There is a slapstick energy to the highly physical performances from players and puppets alike. In a hilarious scene, reminiscent of the film, “Team America”, Jolene and Tyrone act out what their teenage puppeteers can only imagine.

Michael Cooper’s performance as Jason is a remarkable display of vocal, physical and puppetry prowess.

The voicework and physicality of all the players contribute to the strength of the show, which is a testament to Jarrad West’s confident and bold direction for Everyman Theatre.

“Hand to God” is set in the in the American bible belt where, apparently, it’s not unusual for fundamentalist congregations to use puppets in their religious teaching. The actors adopt southern American accents, which can be distracting at times.

It’s an award-winning comedy written in 2011, and performed on and off Broadway. West stumbled upon the text in a Zoom play-reading session during covid and has brought it to new life in Canberra.

It’s a fun night out at The Hub in Kingston, a welcome new addition to theatre venues in Canberra.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Review

Review

Share this

One Response to Fun night of death, grieving, sex, religion… and Tyrone

Amy Kowalczuk says: July 29, 2022 at 2:49 pm

Happy to read such a good review for indie theatre…but if I may suggest alternative adjectives and descriptions to describe Holly and her performance in lieu of the word choice ‘slim’. Fantastic, enlightened, considered, well judged, nuanced, lovely. I think use of the word slim was odd and unnecessary. I felt compelled to write to you and suggest alternatives, as her weight (or the characters) is of no importance. And her performance was so very many other things worth mentioning instead. Cheers and thanks for future consideration. Amy Kowalczuk

Reply

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Movie review / ‘The Forgiven’
Film

Movie review / ‘The Forgiven’

"Comparing Westerner behaviour in front of stiff-upper-lip Moroccan servants, 'The Forgiven' is essentially a serious drama trying to dodge the inevitable," writes movie reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD.  

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews