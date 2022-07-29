Fun night of death, grieving, sex, religion… and Tyrone

Theatre / “Hand to God” by Robert Askins, directed by Jarrad West. At the ACT Hub, Kingston until August 13. Reviewed by SIMONE PENKETHMAN.

“HAND to God” is a tight, funny and surprisingly compassionate story about death, grieving, sex, religion, and a devilish puppet called Tyrone.

Recently widowed Margery (Steph Roberts) is leading a puppet ministry for troubled young people. It’s her way of staying connected to her parish and community.

Margery’s son, Jason has a talent for puppetry and is rarely seen without the loud-mouthed, Tyronne on his arm. Jessica (Holly Ross), a shy, slim brunette, is crafting a puppet called Jolene who looks like Dolly Parton. Bad boy, Timothy (Josh Wiseman) is far more interested in Margery than he is in puppets.

Pastor Greg (Arran McKenna) is a ridiculous figure who brings Jane Austen’s Mr Collins to mind. He’s attracted to the beautiful widow, but her lust is roused by troubled teen, Timothy.

Jason and Jessica lust for each other but they’re both too shy and repressed to confess. Their puppets Tyrone and Jolene have no such scruples.

There is a slapstick energy to the highly physical performances from players and puppets alike. In a hilarious scene, reminiscent of the film, “Team America”, Jolene and Tyrone act out what their teenage puppeteers can only imagine.

Michael Cooper’s performance as Jason is a remarkable display of vocal, physical and puppetry prowess.

The voicework and physicality of all the players contribute to the strength of the show, which is a testament to Jarrad West’s confident and bold direction for Everyman Theatre.

“Hand to God” is set in the in the American bible belt where, apparently, it’s not unusual for fundamentalist congregations to use puppets in their religious teaching. The actors adopt southern American accents, which can be distracting at times.

It’s an award-winning comedy written in 2011, and performed on and off Broadway. West stumbled upon the text in a Zoom play-reading session during covid and has brought it to new life in Canberra.

It’s a fun night out at The Hub in Kingston, a welcome new addition to theatre venues in Canberra.