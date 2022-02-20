Funding revamps club kitchen

A new commercial kitchen will be installed at the Spanish Australian Club in Narrabundah, after the club was allocated funding from the ACT government today (February 21).

The club is one of six community clubs to receive funding as part of the $943,000 “Diversification and Sustainability Support Fund” that plans to help business models move away from gambling-based revenue.

Chris Lander from the Spanish Australian Club in Narrabundah said the money will used to upgrade the club’s existing kitchen.

“The kitchen will be upgraded to a modern commercial kitchen which will enable the Spanish Australian Club to offer food services which will accompany events hosted at the club,” said Mr Lander.

“The Spanish Australian Club operates a delicatessen which provides traditional Spanish foods and carries over 500 product lines of which the majority are Spanish.”

Other clubs to receive funding include:

Renovating the Spanish Australian Club’s kitchen

Installing a solar system at Belconnen Soccer Club’s premises and stadium in McKellar

Upgrading bar and lounge facilities at Harmonie German Club

Conducting site preparation for the development of a childcare centre at Canberra Highland & Burns Club

Installing a solar system at the Ainslie Group’s Gungahlin Lakes Golf & Community Club premises

Installing a lift and air conditioner at the Belconnen Magpies Sports club’s medical centre in Kippax