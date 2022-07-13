Get a taste of the region’s best wine experiences

From rolling vineyards to beautiful wineries, to dedicated wine retailers, the ACT and surrounds is home to many a hidden wine tasting gem, and this week “CityNews” sought out some of the best.

THERE’S a sweeping range of delicious and diverse tastes to be found throughout the Canberra region.

From rolling vineyards to beautiful wineries, to dedicated wine retailers, the ACT and surrounds is home to many a hidden wine-tasting gem, and this week “CityNews” sought out some of the best.

More than a bottle shop

“PROHIBITION Bottle Shops in Curtin and Kingston Foreshore proudly fly the Urban Cellars’ banner – “more than a bottle shop” – and that is just what you can expect when you walk in the door at either store,” says owner Paul Cains.

“Both stores boast an extensive range of products from our Canberra-region winemakers, brewers, and distillers,” he says.

“On Mondays you will get 15 per cent off Canberra wines that are not already on special.”

Paul says that most days customers will be greeted by himself at Curtin or Jack at Kingston and benefit from their friendly and knowledgeable service.

“The Curtin store reopened in October 2021, just before Canberra’s lockdowns ended,” says Paul.

“It’s located in the rejuvenated section of the Curtin shops precinct, and it features an exclusive tasting room that regularly hosts “masterclass” events for local and national brands of beers, wines and spirits.

“In coming weeks the ‘Waffler’s Loft’ is looking forward to a focus on a series of masterclasses with local wine-making luminaries including Hamish, from Mada Wine; Nick O’Leary, of his self-titled endeavour, and Nathan from Linear Wines.

“Bookings for these and other exciting events can be made in store.”

Prohibition Bottle Shop, 39 Eastlake Parade, Kingston and Shop 1, 44 Curtin Place, Curtin. Call 6193 3117.

Cosy, country wine bar with a local focus

YAZZBAR has been running for more than nine years, says owner Deb Hamilton, who took over as owner last year.

“Over that time it has slowly expanded,” she says. “First it was one room, one section, then it expanded into two.

“I was managing it prior to owning it and it was getting busier and busier, and eventually it was getting too busy,” says Deb. “So we expanded into a third room and put in a commercial kitchen.

“I had a vision of expanding it and making the Yazzbar a destination – to make Yass a destination – for Canberrans or customers driving from Sydney to Melbourne.

“We have great tapas food, we have live music two or three nights a week, a lot of the musicians do come from Canberra and, with our wine menu, it’s all the cool-climate wines from Murrumbateman and Canberra.

“We do our wine menu seasonally and we have whisky tastings; we have two gin tastings coming up in spring and summer.”

Yazzbar also has a courtyard out the back, with two fires, lights and candles, “which creates a nice ambience”.

Yazzbar, 81-85 Comur Street, Yass. Call 0434 105 119, or visit yazzbar.com.au

Wine tasting done differently

DIRECTOR of Shaw Wines Tanya Olinder says the family-owned and operated business wanted to change the way wine tasting is done.

“We wanted to turn it into an experience. That’s when we decided to build the cellar door and make it all-seated tasting,” says Tanya.

“It’s nice and private, you’ve got your own spot for however long you wish to take so there’s no rush and we come to you instead of you coming to the bar.”

With a 28-hectare vineyard that has more than 53,000 vines, Tanya says it’s the biggest in the region and is used to produce a selection of wines that have been recognised with multiple awards.

“We also do bracket tasting, which is a little bit different,” says Tanya.

“Instead of doing one wine at a time we pair the wines together. We feel if you have two you can go back and forth and you can pick differences better.”

While they’re always welcoming people on weekends, Tanya says they also offer a number of special weekday experiences.

“One is a wine and chocolate tasting where we have a few different chocolates we pair with wines to see how they match,” she says.

“We also have our Vintage Wine Flight, which includes a tasting of two varietal wine flights, ranging from our current vintage to a 15-year-old riesling.

“Here you will gain a better understanding of how a wine ages and discover for yourself whether a wine does in fact get better over time.”

Shaw Wines, 34 Isabel Drive, Murrumbateman. Call 6227 5827 or visit shawwines.com.au

Generations of wine knowledge

HIGHLAND Heritage is one of the oldest vineyards in Orange, and the home of award-winning cool climate wines, says third-generation owner Rex D’Aquino.

Rex says it all started with his grandfather in a tin shed in 1946.

“The founder of D’Aquino Bros, Carmelo D’Aquino produced six barrels of wine and became the first winemaking family in the Orange district,” he says.

“It seemed natural to continue this winemaking tradition and heritage.

Rex has continued to expand the business, which now incorporates wholesale, retail and contact bottling while still remaining heavily involved in the winemaking, and he wants to share “the fruits of our labour”.

“A warm welcome awaits you. Come and enjoy the experience,” he says.

“Our knowledgeable and friendly staff offer tastings of our many award-winning dessert wines.”

And, the family tradition is set to continue as Rex’s daughter Nikki has recently become the fourth generation member to look after the business

Highland Heritage, 4968 Mitchell Highway, Orange. Call 6363 5602, or visit highlandheritage.com.au

Capturing the best of the cool-climate region

THE mission of Michael and Jill Bynon, of Corang Estate, is to capture the very best of the southern NSW cool-climate wine region.

Jill says sourcing fruit from key vineyards in Tumbarumba, Hilltops, Canberra District and, of course, their own Corang Estate vineyard, gives them the diversity and flexibility to capture the essence of “this special place”.

“The winemaking takes place in Murrumbateman, the heartland of fine southern tablelands wine,” says Jill.

“Corang Estate vineyard is located approximately halfway between Canberra and the coast, close to Nerriga.”

Michael and Jill are hands-on in the business, working both in the vineyard, and closely with partner growers to select small parcels of premium-quality fruit to make their wines.

The wines have won a raft of awards and medals across the range, most recently winning five medals at the Canberra Wine Show and also Hilltops Wine of the Year 2021 for their Hilltops Shiraz.

“Our newly opened, off-site cellar door in the village of Tarago is an hour’s drive east of Canberra, an easy additional stop when visiting the wineries of Bungendore or Lake George, and is a shared space with an arts and crafts store,” says Jill.

“Visitors can discover the wines of Corang Estate in a guided wine tasting with us, shop the beautiful local handicrafts in store or simply enjoy a glass of wine and a mezze platter.

“Wine tasting costs $10 and there’s a 10 per cent discount when you purchase a case of 12 wines.”

Corang Estate, visit corangestate.com.au or search @corangestate on Facebook or Instagram.