Giving day aims to raise $1 million for local charities

THE ACT region’s largest fundraising day, “Hands Up 4 CBR”, will aim to raise $1million for local charities when it kicks off tomorrow (March 9) at 10am.

The appeal, run by Hands Across Canberra, this year includes 75 participating charities and more than 300 community organisations.

Over the 48-hour period, all donations made to the charities will be matched, up to $5,000, turning every dollar into two.

“Canberrans are the most generous individuals in Australia, with each person in Canberra donating roughly $700 to charity every year,” says Hands Across Canberra CEO Peter Gordon.

“We see Canberra as a prosperous place, so we naturally feel that there are other national or international causes that need the generosity more than we do locally.

“We are not here to say that one cause needs your support more than another, but we are hoping that Canberran’s will see the Canberra Day Appeal as a reason to give where they live and donate some of that $700 to local organisations who are doing incredible work for people in need.”

Last year the appeal raised $640,000, well surpassing its target of $500,000. In its inaugural year in 2020, the appeal raised $130,000.

“You can choose to donate to one of the participating charities, or donate to Hands Across Canberra and we will ensure your donation goes where it is needed most,” said Mr Gordon.

