Good time to check out blueberries

Blueberries, tiger lillies, fungus and a zucchini recipe… it’s a busy week for JACKIE WARBURTON’s gardening column.

NOW’S a good time to have a look at the different varieties of blueberry bushes.

There are three main types of blueberry bushes:

Southern highbush

Rabbit eye

Northern highbush

The southern highbush and rabbit eye are more suited to warmer climates. The northern highbush is more suited to the Canberra climate and is the most common blueberry grown.

Anyone looking at an edible hedge, then Vaccinium corymbosum (northern highbush) would be worth a try in our climate. It is a deciduous shrub and can grow up to 1.8 metres tall.

I like the northern highbush for the autumnal glow when the leaves are changing and dropping. It’s also a good backdrop plant in the veggie garden.

If space is limited in the garden or you’d rather grow a blueberry bush in a pot, then Vaccinium angustifolium is the one to go for as its maximum height is 60 centimetres tall and is a low-spreading, deciduous shrub.

The chill hours will determine the success of flower and fruit development. Plants need chill hours to act as a sort of natural clock to tell them when winter is over. That way, they can wait to start producing flowers until bees and other pollinators are active. They can also avoid loss of flowers and fruit due to late spring frosts and freezes. V. corymbosum requires between 750-1000 chill hours to do just that. It is tolerant of frosts and is a long living plant under the right conditions, relatively pest free and will need netting to keep the birds out.

One bush will flower and fruit well, but will benefit if there is another of the same variety nearby. Blueberry bushes like an acid soil so a pH of around 4-5 would be ideal, plus good drainage and mulch.

SHOT hole is a fungal disease that looks like caterpillar damage on the leaves of fruit trees, but that is not the case.

This fungal disease mainly attacks fruit trees such as cherries, peaches and generally all stone fruit. It decreases the tree’s productivity and can cause premature leaf fall and thrives in wet winter conditions.

The affected leaves have reddish spots to begin with and then a yellow halo around the hole. Removing leaves just before leaf fall will help with this fungal disease spreading its spores in the soil. In the winter fungicide, such as copper oxychloride, will need to be applied to all the bark and crevices in the tree, and repeat applications might be required if we have a wet winter this season.

HOPEFULLY, there is a glut of basil, tomatoes and zucchinis at the end of summer because it’s fun finding many ways to cook, eat, store and freeze produce that you might have too much of.

The best thing of all is to share it with your friends and neighbours or produce swap meets that are around. My go-to zucchini recipe this year is zucchini relish. Email me if you’d like a copy of the recipe.

Now’s the last opportunity for seeds of parsnips and radish to go into the ground before the soil cools.

TIGER lilies (Lilium tigrinum) are tall cottage plants that have a spectacular orange flower and can grow up to 1.5 metres tall.

They are stiff and upright, and in the right conditions don’t need to be staked. The flower grows atop a single stem and black bulbils will appear on the axils of the leaves. They can be taken off to grow into new plants by placing them in a shallow tray of propagation mix or worm castings and keeping moist until there is growth.

Once growing, reduce the watering and nurture through winter for planting out in spring and they might take a few years to flower.

Tiger lilies are prone to mosaic virus and should be planted away from other lilies such as Asiatic and Oriental lilies.

jackwar@home.netspeed.com.au