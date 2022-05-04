Googong’s new school opens for enrolments

THE new Googong Public School, opening next year, is now taking enrolment applications from kindergarten to year six, for the 2023 school year.

“While catchment areas are still being finalised for the wider Queanbeyan area, out-of-area enrolments will be considered once the intake zones have been finalised,” said Nichole Overall, state member for Monaro.

“I fully empathise with the ongoing concerns within our wider community, particularly as the Department of Education continues to address the large number of submissions received via the recent online survey.

“Everyone is working towards the same goal of finding a solution that takes into account the numerous issues raised.

Ms Overall said a public meeting would be held as soon as the Department of Education had delivered its completed overview.

“Since the decision on the Jerrabomberra Public School boundaries was reversed on April 14, I’ve continued to engage in extensive discussions with the Education Minister and Department of Education directors,” she said.

“I’ve also spent time with the principals of Jerrabomberra Public School, Queanbeyan South Public School and the new Jerrabomberra High School, the presidents and executive committee members of the Jerrabomberra Public School P&C and Queanbeyan South Public School P&C.

“Queanbeyan South Public School P&C is holding a meeting this evening [May 4] to discuss the broader impacts of school zoning in the region. Representatives of P&C groups across the community have been invited to attend.

Further information regarding enrolment at Googong Public School can be found here.