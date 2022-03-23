Government allocates another $105 million to covid response

THE ACT government will allocate $105.3 million to the COVID-19 health response, in preparation for an increase in cases through the colder months.

The government says the spending will mean Canberrans are able to continue accessing testing at government sites, and vaccinations will continue to be delivered.

“The pandemic is not over, and it’s important for Government’s at all levels to do what we can to prepare our healthcare system for winter, where we expect to see a flu season for the first time in two years and a potential surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Chief Minister Andrew Barr.

A further $18.2 million will be spent to support the opening of the Critical Services Building (CSB) of the Canberra Hospital expansion project in 2024.

The government says the building will deliver more emergency, surgical and critical care capacity for the ACT and surrounding regions.

The new CSB funding will support:

detailed workforce planning and targeted recruitment activity

consultation of the clinical models of care

development of workforce orientation, education and training modules

selection, procurement and installation of equipment

testing equipment and training staff to operate it

establishing inventories for consumable and pharmaceutical products