Government announces winter covid vaccine dose

A “WINTER dose” of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for eligible Canberrans from April, the ACT government has confirmed.

Those eligible for the second booster include:

Adults aged 65 and over

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people aged 50 years and older

Residents of aged care or disability care settings

The winter dose will be available four months after those eligible have received their booster.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said people aged 16 years and older who are severely immunocompromised who have already had a fourth dose will also become eligible for a winter booster in April.

“We expect to announce when bookings will open for those eligible for a winter dose next week,” said Ms Stephen-Smith.

“COVID-19 is still very much in our community and it’s important that we do everything we can to protect ourselves and those around us and being up to date with our vaccinations is key.

“For Canberrans who haven’t yet had a third dose, getting your COVID-19 booster is one of the best things you can do to protect yourself, your family and the community from COVID-19.

“There are walk in appointments available every day at the AIS, so I encourage anyone who still needs their booster shot to go and get it as soon as you can.

“We know that the booster further reduces your chances of severe illness and death and having the vaccine means you are less likely to catch COVID-19 and therefore pass it on to others.”