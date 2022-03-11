Government bends on Housing’s relocation push

THE ACT government has agreed to a request by the ACT Council of Social Service (ACTCOSS) to meet and discuss the relocation of some it’s social housing tenants.

The need for the meeting has arisen following the receipt of letters by some 300 public housing tenants – including older people, people with chronic health issues and people with disability – informing them that they must vacate their properties under the ACT government’s public housing renewal program.

ACTCOSS CEO Dr Emma Campbell – who will meet with the heads of Housing ACT next week – hopes the ACT government may review the program’s implementation in the light of tenants resistance to the scheme.

“Services have been overwhelmed by calls from tenants who have experienced significant fear and distress following receipt of a Housing ACT letter stating that they would have to vacate their homes,” Dr Campbell said.

“We hope that these real-life stories from vulnerable Canberrans will cause the ACT government to halt this process and reassess the implementation of the Growing and Renewing program.”

The Growing and Renewing Public Housing program gives public housing tenants in Canberra the chance to move out of their homes to newer homes, so older sites could be sold to raise revenue or be redeveloped into modern public housing.

Dr Campbell will next week meet with the Director General and Deputy Director General of the Community Services Directorate – which is responsible for Housing ACT.

She has also secured a meeting with ACT housing minister Yvette Berry the following week.