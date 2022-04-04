Government ‘botched’ Housing relocations, say Libs

THE Liberal opposition has criticised the ACT government’s handling of a public housing renewal program saying it has “botched” the process.

In February, Housing ACT sent more than 300 letters to public housing tenants informing them they will be moved to a new public housing property as part of the territory’s “Growth and Renewal” scheme.

Following tenant backlash, the ACT government today (April 4) commit to “review” the process in which highly vulnerable public housing tenants can receive a discretion allowing them to remain in their homes.

Criticising the scheme’s implementation, shadow minister for housing Mark Parton says the government “botched” the entire process.

“It has been a complete train-wreck with the government seeking advice from community organisations in the lead up to the implementation but then completely ignoring the advice,” Mr Parton said.

“Labor and the Greens clearly have no regard for it’s most vulnerable citizens and has tried to forcibly remove long term tenants from homes that are in perfectly good condition.”

Mr Parton said his office has been overwhelmed with calls emails from “distressed” tenants who say they were blindsided by the “harsh” letters from ACT Housing.

“No support was offered to individuals receiving relocation letters,” said Mr Parton.

“As the shadow minister, I’ll be scrutinising this review process very closely to make sure that it actually occurs and that it provides better outcomes.”