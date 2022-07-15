Government called to continue providing free RATs

THE ACT Council of Social Service (ACTCOSS) is calling on the federal government to continue to provide free Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) to concession card holders beyond July 31 when the program is due to expire.

It follows the council’s statement that a cut to free RATs for concession card holders is “at odds with Prime Minister Albanese’s election night promise to ‘leave no one behind'”.

ACTCOSS CEO, Dr Emma Campbell said people are bracing for another COVID-19 wave and those on low incomes are already going to extreme measures to make ends meet, pay rising energy bills, and keep a roof over their head in an exceptionally cold winter.

“The Australian government must continue to provide free RATs for concession card holders. This is sensible policy to support people struggling to get by on low incomes and to protect individual and public health,” says Dr Campbell.

ACTCOSS have also called for the continuation of Pandemic Leave and Crisis Payments for people with COVID-19, and the reinstatement of Medicare rebates for long telehealth consultations, after the federal government removed them on July 1.

Dr Campbell said without the financial safety net provided by pandemic leave entitlements and crisis support payments, those on low incomes will face serious struggles when isolating.

“Telehealth services have enabled people with disability and others facing transport disadvantage to access health care during the pandemic,” she said.

“The withdrawal of subsidised extended telehealth consultations and free RATs for concession card holders will leave many vulnerable Canberrans without the supports and healthcare that they need as the COVID-19 epidemic worsens.”

The calls from ACTCOSS come as the NSW government today (July 15) announced they would continue to provide free RATs to the state’s vulnerable.

These include people in multicultural communities, people with a disability and their carers, homeless services, social housing tenants and children and young people in out-of-home care.